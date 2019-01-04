Featured Stories

News

Magic elates at PizzaMan Dan’s
Mark Barbere
Rachel Ransom
Thomas Morse

Magic elates at PizzaMan Dan's

Families enjoyed filling their bellies and gleeful belly laughs at PizzaMan Dan’s on Friday night, as local magician Mark Barbere worked the room performing tableside magic. Barbere will be performing every first- and last-Friday through May 31. For more information call (805) 658-6666.

Arts & Entertainment

GranVida Gallery opens new show

Photographs and paintings by local artists, including Ted Rhodes and Janey Cohen, are now on exhibit at GranVida Gallery. The exhibition, “Thanks for the Memories,” is on view through March 15. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 5464 Carpinteria Ave.

“American Pickers” seeks characters

The History Channel’s “American Pickers” will return to California this March to film new episodes. The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking,” following Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable …

Obituaries

Opinion

Bear goodwill

Just as we are amiably greeting each other with “happy new year!” I see that the first national figure has signaled her intention to run for president in 2020. We all know what this means: it’s the beginning of a grueling two-year long season of even more venomous political discourse, among …

More to worry about than lead

I’m writing in response to Bob Franco’s letter (“Lead pipes,” CVN, Vol. 25, No. 14). As sure as lead is toxic for pipes, so is PVC, which stands for poly vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen, and banned in most smart community building codes. Best stick to copper. It’s expensive (but not compa…

Sports

Rams swoop on the Owls

The Cate School boys basketball team continued their torrid pace with a 64-37 Frontier League victory over south coast rival Laguna at home on Dec. 19. The win puts the Rams at 7-1 on the season, 2-0 in League play and marks the sixth-straight victory for Cate, who captured the Ojai Valley C…

Conquering Normans defeat Warriors

The Carpinteria High School girls soccer team ended the 2018 segment of their season on Friday, Dec. 21, when Beverly Hills came to town for a match on the Valley Memorial Stadium pitch. The visiting Normans from the Ocean League came in with a stellar mark of 7-1-1. After a scoreless first …

Throwback Thursday

Lodged deeply into Carpinteria’s past

The Carpinteria Masonic Lodge’s long history began on the second floor of the Knights of Pythias building on Linden Avenue at 9th Street (now Wullbrandt Way). Charter members Guy Bliss, Charles Anderson, Westley Hickey, James Deaderick, Amos Olney, Jerome Tubbs, Henry Fish, DeWitt Humphrey, …

On the Road

Putting in the miles with CVN
News

Putting in the miles with CVN

From left, Carpinterians Mike Gannon and Patty Razo, with Cindy Patton from Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Steve Olsen, walked 50 miles from Oceanside to San Diego to support the 2018 MS Challenge Walk to help find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis. Once they reached Coronado Island, they caught …

Business

Ask The Candidates

Ask the Candidates • Week 4 of 4

Question: Carpinteria has a long-held reputation for being a charming beach community, however, as the population rises and housing prices increase, the City faces profound questions regarding commercial and residential development. First, what is your position on the development of more res…