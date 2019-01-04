On New Year’s Day, a celebration of Carpinterian polar bears took the year’s first swim at Jelly Bowl.
Midday merriment flowed across tranquil Carpinteria beaches as near negative tides on Jan. 1 presented a lustrous rocky landscape and shallow pools.
Families enjoyed filling their bellies and gleeful belly laughs at PizzaMan Dan’s on Friday night, as local magician Mark Barbere worked the room performing tableside magic. Barbere will be performing every first- and last-Friday through May 31. For more information call (805) 658-6666.
Carpinteria City Hall will temporarily relocate to 4180 Via Real from Jan. 22 until the end of August. The City will continue to use the mailing address at 5775 Carpinteria Ave. All telephone numbers and email addresses will be the same.
The League of Women Voters will hold an informational panel on Wednesday, Jan. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, to communicate volunteer opportunities to aide in Santa Barbara County’s 2019 Point in Time Count. Held on Jan. 24, the Count is part o…
The upcoming film series, Art in Film 2019, sponsored by the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center in collaboration with the Alcazar Theatre, will begin on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Alcazar.
Photographs and paintings by local artists, including Ted Rhodes and Janey Cohen, are now on exhibit at GranVida Gallery. The exhibition, “Thanks for the Memories,” is on view through March 15. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 5464 Carpinteria Ave.
The History Channel’s “American Pickers” will return to California this March to film new episodes. The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking,” following Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable …
A reader sends a halo to Dr. Adrienne Oliver at Animal Medical Clinic. “(She is) a veterinarian extraordinaire, who has helped all of our animals with such personal and loving care. Thank you!”
I recently received an Amazon Echo as a gift. It is an “automated personal assistant” device that responds to verbal questions such as:
We all celebrate the start of a new year in different ways. Some people throw big parties with noisemakers and confetti, some travel to watch the ball drop in Times Square, others celebrate by giving hugs and cheers. For some, it can also be quiet and very personal—a time of reflection for t…
Just as we are amiably greeting each other with “happy new year!” I see that the first national figure has signaled her intention to run for president in 2020. We all know what this means: it’s the beginning of a grueling two-year long season of even more venomous political discourse, among …
I’m writing in response to Bob Franco’s letter (“Lead pipes,” CVN, Vol. 25, No. 14). As sure as lead is toxic for pipes, so is PVC, which stands for poly vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen, and banned in most smart community building codes. Best stick to copper. It’s expensive (but not compa…
Newbury Park vs. Carpinteria Boys basketball
The Cate School boys basketball team continued their torrid pace with a 64-37 Frontier League victory over south coast rival Laguna at home on Dec. 19. The win puts the Rams at 7-1 on the season, 2-0 in League play and marks the sixth-straight victory for Cate, who captured the Ojai Valley C…
The Carpinteria High School girls soccer team ended the 2018 segment of their season on Friday, Dec. 21, when Beverly Hills came to town for a match on the Valley Memorial Stadium pitch. The visiting Normans from the Ocean League came in with a stellar mark of 7-1-1. After a scoreless first …
The Carpinteria Masonic Lodge’s long history began on the second floor of the Knights of Pythias building on Linden Avenue at 9th Street (now Wullbrandt Way). Charter members Guy Bliss, Charles Anderson, Westley Hickey, James Deaderick, Amos Olney, Jerome Tubbs, Henry Fish, DeWitt Humphrey, …
On New Year’s Day, 70 hikers—about three-quarters locals—took a six mile hike along the bluffs from Rincon County Beach Park to Carpinteria State Beach downtown. The healthy hikers logged approximately 20,000 steps as they welcomed 2019.
From left, Carpinterians Mike Gannon and Patty Razo, with Cindy Patton from Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Steve Olsen, walked 50 miles from Oceanside to San Diego to support the 2018 MS Challenge Walk to help find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis. Once they reached Coronado Island, they caught …
Island Brewing Company has joined an historic wave of over 1,000 craft breweries nationwide to brew a collaboration beer to raise money for people affected by the Camp Fire. All participating breweries will brew Butte County Proud Resilience IPA and donate 100 percent of the sales to the Sie…
“Rain or shine, the progressive party on Santa Claus Lane will go on,” said Joyce Donaldson of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce before the Padaro Beach Village shops’ party began on Dec. 5. Indeed, it was an afternoon of light rain and merriment as stores along the lane served cook…
On the one-year anniversary of the start of the Thomas Fire, Wells Fargo and Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) awarded $450,000 to small businesses that were impacted by the fire and Montecito debris flow. Dozens of business owners met at the Carpinteria Garden Park to receive their awards on …
Question: Carpinteria has a long-held reputation for being a charming beach community, however, as the population rises and housing prices increase, the City faces profound questions regarding commercial and residential development. First, what is your position on the development of more res…
